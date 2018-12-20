‘Better late than never, Narendraji’, tweets Rahul on govt’s move to tweak GST slabs

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a fresh swipe at the Modi government over its move to tweak the Goods and Services Tax (GST) slabs, once again calling it the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

“The Congress has finally jolted Narendraji from his deep slumber on Gabbar Singh Tax. Though still drowsy, he now wants to implement what he had earlier called the Congress Party’s ‘Grand Stupid Thought’. Better late then never Narendraji!,” Gandhi tweeted.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the 28 per cent slab of GST would only be restricted to a few select items, such as luxury goods.

The Prime Minister said the effort will be to ensure that 99 per cent of all items, including almost all items used by the common man, would be kept at a GST slab of 18 per cent or less.

Gandhi has earlier said that his party will overhaul the GST structure if it comes to power in 2019, and has described GST as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.

Gandhi has alleged that GST, championed by his party-led UPA when it was in power between 2004 and 2014, was introduced by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in a haphazard manner.

