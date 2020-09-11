e-paper
Union government releases Rs 6,195 crore as grant to 14 states

The post-devaluation revenue deficit grant to states comes as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission to provide them additional resources during the coronavirus crisis

india Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:27 IST
This was the sixth equated monthly instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grants to 14 states.
This was the sixth equated monthly instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grants to 14 states.
         

The Union government has released the sixth instalment of Rs 6,195.08 crore post-devolution revenue deficit grants to 14 states as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The sixth equated monthly instalment (EMI) of the post-devolution revenue deficit grants to 14 states, released on September 10, would provide them additional resources during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, it said.

Andhra Pradesh (AP), Assam, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (TM), Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim are the 14 states that received the sixth instalment of the post-devolution revenue deficit grants.

According to the finance ministry, AP received Rs 491.42 crore grant in September. The share of Assam was Rs 631.58 crore. HP received Rs 952.58 crore, Kerala (Rs 1,276.92 crore), Manipur (Rs 235.33 crore), Meghalaya (Rs 40.92 crore), Mizoram (Rs 118.50 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 326.42 crore).

While Punjab’s share in the grant was Rs 638.25 crore, TN, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Sikkim received Rs 335.42 crore, Rs 269.67 crore, Rs 423 crore, Rs 417.75 crore and Rs 37.33 crore, respectively, it added.

