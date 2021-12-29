e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Union health minister Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of vaccine alliance GAVI

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan nominated to board of vaccine alliance GAVI

GAVI is an international organisation that was created in the year 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for numerous vaccine-preventable diseases for children who live in the world’s poorest countries.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:38 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
File photo: Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Union minister for health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday was nominated by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) as a board member.

“Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing the South East Area Regional Office (SEARO)/Western Pacific Regional Office (WPRO) constituency on the GAVI Board. The seat is currently held by Mr MyintHtwe of Myanmar. Dr Harsh Vardhan will be representing India from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2023,” Union health ministry said in a statement.

GAVI is an international organisation that was created in the year 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for numerous vaccine-preventable diseases for children who live in the world’s poorest countries.

The GAVI Board normally meets twice a year in June and November or December and holds an annual retreat, normally in March or April. All these meetings are normally attended in person.

Also read: ‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’ - IAF chief

The GAVI board is responsible for strategic direction and policy-making oversees the operations of the Vaccine Alliance and monitors programme implementation.

With membership drawn from a range of partner organisations, as well as experts from the private sector, the board provides a forum for balanced strategic decision-making, innovation and partner collaboration.

GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance as part of its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics, has helped vaccinate more than 822 million children in the world’s poorest countries, preventing more than 14 million future deaths.

Dr NgoziOkonjo-lweala currently serves as chair of the GAVI Alliance Board.

tags
top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In