Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat skydives on World Skydiving Day | Watch

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performed skydiving at Skyhigh, India's only civilian skydiving drop zone at Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana to mark World Skydiving Day on Saturday. Skyhigh is India's only civilian skydiving drop zone at Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana.(Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (X))

“On the occasion of World Skydiving Day, had the pleasure of flagging off the new skydiving aircraft and taking a tandem skydive this morning at Skyhigh--India's only civilian skydiving drop zone at Narnaul Airstrip, Haryana. For new and adventurous Bharat, the skies too are no limit,” posted Shekhawat on social media platform X.

Shekhawat stressed on the importance of promoting aero sports to boost India's tourism industry. Sharing his excitement, he added that interested Indians no longer have to visit overseas locations like Dubai, Singapore, Thailand and New Zealand to experience the sport.

Explaining that the government is focussing on Goa and Madhya Pradesh as skydiving destinations, the minister said that “Skydiving in India will be a huge boost to the adventure tourism industry and will go a long way in promoting new tourism destinations. The government is working closely with Team Skyhigh to make sure the (Skydiving) sport is available and accessible across different parts of the country.”

Later, the minister also launched VT-SBS, India's first dedicated skydiving aircraft. On the four-seater aircraft Cessna-182P Skylane, imported from the USA, Shekhawat said it is exclusively configured for skydiving and marks a new chapter in India's aviation and adventure sports landscape.

The facility of the company Skyhigh India is located just two hours from Delhi at the Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana. It is claimed to be the country's premier and only international skydiving drop zone. The Director General for Civil Aviatoin (DGCA) is diligently working towards comprehensive regulations for aerosports, particularly skydiving to ensuring a secure and thriving future for the sport.