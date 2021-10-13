Union minister Pralhad Joshi says there will be no shortage of coal for power production

Amid the rising concerns about the shortage in coal supply and power disruptions, Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday assured that there would be no shortage of coal for electricity production and said that two million tonnes of coal were supplied on the day, which he claimed was higher than the daily demand.

“As far as the requirement is concerned, the power ministry had put forth the demand for supply of 1.9 million tonnes (for power generation units) and after October 20, two million tonnes. Today only, we have supplied two million tonnes and rest of the things I will discuss after the review (of mines),” news agency PTI quoted Joshi as saying.

The minister is on a two-day visit to the coal-rich states of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh starting Wednesday and is scheduled to review the Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda mines in Chhattisgarh. He is also expected to hold a meeting with Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, according to news agencies.

Further, Joshi said that the coal requirement on Wednesday was 1.1 million tonnes for power generation and the supply has already been 2 million tonnes for the day. “Today, the requirement is 1.1 million tonnes of coal for power generation and we have already supplied two million tonnes. The stock is also rising because of it. I assure that there will be no problem in meeting the supply for power generation in the country,” Joshi said.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for coal and mines Raosaheb Danve responded to reports about power plants being shut in Maharashtra due to coal shortage and said that the state government was claiming coal shortage despite having “sufficient stock".

“According to their demand, states write to the Centre for the purchase of coal. Despite having sufficient coal stock, they (Maharashtra govt) are saying that they do not have coal. We have 40 million tonnes coal and 7 million tonnes coal is in power houses,” news agency ANI quoted Danve as saying.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut said that the state was facing a shortage of 3,000MW to 4,000MW of power supply, which he claimed was due to Coal India’s “unorganised functioning and lack of planning.” He also said that many power generation plants in the state were found to have “supercritical stock” with less than four days of fuel as of October 10.