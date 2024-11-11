‘Judge, not agent’: Union minister slams Justice Michael D'Cunha over Karnataka Covid report

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed a retired judge who had been probing the erstwhile BJP government's PPE procurement deal in Karnataka, calling him an agent. Union minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi. (HT file photo)

"Justice Michael D'Cunha, you are a judge, not an agent," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The John Michael D'Cunha Commission report has recommended the prosecution of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and ex-health minister B Sriramulu over the purchase of 3 lakh PPE kits from Chinese firms in 2020.

Addressing a public meeting in Karnataka's Shiggaon, Pralhad Joshi alleged that Justice Michael D'Cunha had always been "against them".

Justice D'Cunha retired from the Karnataka High Court in 2021.

Joshi said that the D'Cunha Commission released an interim report without issuing a notice to BS Yediyurappa or B Sriramulu.

"Why did he have to release an interim report during election time? What has this government been doing for one and a half years? This drama has been enacted to divert public attention during elections. There is no substance in this," he added.

The union minister said the Congress-led incumbent government had increased the price of milk and alcohol. He said the Congress government had been issuing Waqf notices even on farmers' land, violating the Supreme Court's ruling.

Joshi claimed that a Muslim flag had been hoisted at Shiggaon Santhe Maidan, which was never seen before.

"Is there no one here to question this? They too, will raise a saffron flag at the ground. To stop this, Bharat Bommai must be elected. Under the guise of Waqf, they are trying to seize the people's land. They are devouring the land of poor Muslims," he added.

Congress claims Pralhad Joshi defamed the judge

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the union minister has defamed the judge who is known for his integrity and honesty.

"Mr Joshi Pralhad has defamed Justice Michael D'Cunha by calling him an agent. A judge who is well known for his integrity and honesty," he added.

He said the minister should be prosecuted for the "slanderous and cheap comments".

"A central minister is intimidating a Public Servant who is at present discharging his duties as the head of the enquiry commission into Covid irregularities. I hope the Commission files a complaint against this arrogant statement by Mr Joshi," he added.

