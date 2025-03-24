Union minister suggests alternative to removing Aurangzeb's tomb: 'Build a memorial...'

As debates surrounding the Aurangzeb tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continues, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday gave a new suggestion to resolve the matter. Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale urged authorities to build a big memorial for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj instead. (HT Photo)

Speaking to reporters, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader suggested that a memorial for the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji be built in the region instead of removing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's grave.

The union minister is of the view that removing the tomb will not solve anything. "Don't remove his grave. But there should be a big memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje in Sambhajinagar," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

‘Move forward with Sambhaji’s ideology'

Athawale's remarks gain significance in the backdrop of Hindu outfits' repeated demands, seeking the removal of the grave of Aurangzeb from Sambhajinagar. They have alleged that the 17th century Mughal emperor imposed several atrocities on Hindus.

Meanwhile, the union minister also noted that the tomb was under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). "We have to move forward with the ideology of Sambhaji Maharaj but there should be peace in the country," he added.

Athawale, the union minister of state who holds the social justice and empowerment portfolio, urged Muslims to not associate themselves with Aurangzeb. "My request to the Muslim community is that you should not associate yourself with Aurangzeb. The Muslims here were Hindus. The Muslims here are not the children of Aurangzeb. They have no relation with him," he said.

Last week, ASI had covered parts of the Aurangzeb tomb with tin sheets on two sides amid the growing demand for its removal. The district administration made the decision in the backdrop of the violence that broke out in Nagpur.

The topic surrounding the Mughal emperor regained attention after the success of Bollywood film 'Chhaava', which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha king who was executed on Aurangzeb's orders.