Union minister VK Singh seeks bed for Covid+ ‘brother’, tweets clarification

Union minister of state for road transport and highways Vijay Kumar Singh on Sunday took to social media to seek help for a person who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) but was unable to find a bed in any hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. However, his tweet generated a lot of buzz on the micro-blogging website, prompting Singh to issue a clarification.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

“@dm_ghaziabad Please check this out. Please help us, my brother needs a bed for corona treatment. Now beds are not available in Ghaziabad.@shalabhmani@PankajSinghBJP@Gen_VKSingh,” he posted a tweet which was partly written in Hindi.

Am amazed at IQ level of trawls and fastest finger channels. Tweet was forward of a tweet to DM and says "please look into this". Forwarded tweet is in hindi. Bed needs have been sorted out by DM & CMO , hence to DM. Suggest correct your understanding. https://t.co/BVZyZgQoDG — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) April 18, 2021

VK Singh, who is also an MP from Ghaziabad, later clarified that he is not related to the person by blood and his tweet was for the district administration to reach out to the infected person. “Clarification: I tweeted this request so that the district administration can reach the person in need and provide him with medical care that his brother requires. He is not my brother by relation, but by bond of humanity. I think it's an alien concept to some,” the Union minister’s tweet read. He, however, deleted it minutes after posting it.

Union minister VK Singh deleted this Twitter thread minutes after posting it.





Shortly after, VK Singh, who is a former chief of Army staff, posted a tweet slamming trollers and also informed that the bed requirement issue for the coronavirus patient has been sorted out by the local administration and chief minister’s office. “Am amazed at IQ level of trawls and fastest finger channels. Tweet was forward of a tweet to DM and says "please look into this". Forwarded tweet is in hindi. Bed needs have been sorted out by DM & CMO , hence to DM. Suggest correct your understanding,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

VK Singh’s post comes at a time when the country is reeling under the second wave of Covid-19 infections and Uttar Pradesh is among the 10 states reporting nearly 79% of daily new cases. On Saturday, the state reported 27,426 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease, the highest number of cases reported in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a Sunday lockdown, which will be imposed every week till May 15. The order came days after Allahabad High Court asked chief minister Yogi Adityanath to consider imposing complete lockdown-like measures for two to three weeks in areas worst hit by the virus.