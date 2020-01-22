e-paper
University, college students in northeast boycott classes in protest against citizenship act

Thousands of students in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh abstained from attending classes with some taking part in demonstrations and sit-in hunger strike as a show of solidarity to the protests taking place in the region against CAA since December last year.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:13 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Students of Gauhati University protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, January 22, 2020.
Students of Gauhati University protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, January 22, 2020. (HT Photo )
         

University and college students in the northeast on Wednesday boycotted classes in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the day when the Supreme Court refused to order stay on the law until the Centre is heard on the matter.



“We didn’t attend classes on Wednesday and burnt copies of the gazette notification issued earlier this month regarding CAA coming into force,” said Moon Talukdar, general secretary of Gauhati University students union.

Wednesday’s protest is part of a total shutdown called under the banner of North Eastern Universities Students Fraternity.

The universities included in the total shutdown are Gauhati University, Cotton University, North Eastern Hill University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University, Assam Women University, Nagaland University, Rajiv Gandhi University, Assam Agricultural University and North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology.

“The ANCSU while considering the ill repercussions of CAA, 2019 on the masses of the north eastern states, in strong solidarity and participation, appeal all the colleges in Nagaland to observe total shutdown of the institutes on January 22,” said an appeal by All Nagaland College Students Union.

Students of Cotton University in Guwahati stayed away from classes and took part in a 7-hour sit-in hunger strike beginning at 10 am.

The apex court on Wednesday granted four-week time to the Centre to reply to the 144-odd petitions challenging the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act . While most of the petitions challenge the constitutional validity of CAA, some of them seek a declaration that the act is constitutional. The Supreme Court bench comprised of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The apex court also directed that the petitions from Assam to be segregated from rest and ordered that high courts should not take up cases on CAA.

India drops 10 places in Democracy Index in ‘tumultuous year’ for Asia
Supreme Court declines to put CAA on hold, gives Centre 4 weeks to respond
Kejriwal to fight for New Delhi seat with ‘Chak De’ star, cab driver and 90 others
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
In 10 points, Supreme Court hearing on Citizenship Act petitions explained
Analysis | US commander-in-chief isn’t reading New Delhi’s memos on Kashmir
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
