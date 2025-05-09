University professor in Chennai suspended for criticising Operation Sindoor

A private university near Chennai on Thursday suspended an assistant professor for criticising Operation Sindoor saying that she was involved in “unethical activities”. The assistant professor has not yet commented on the suspension order. (Representative file photo)

S Lora, an assistant professor associated with the Directorate of Career Centre at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, posted status messages on her WhatsApp on civilian casualties.

“India killed a child in Pakistan and wounded two people in the early Wednesday strikes,” she posted on her status.

“Killing innocent lives for your own bloodlust and for your election stunts is not bravery and it’s not justice. It is a cowardice act!”, she wrote on her status. She also warned of uncertainties such as lockdowns and food shortages.

The screenshots of the post was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Chandigarh, Patiala on alert day after India thwart Pakistan’s missile-drone attack

Hours later after the post, the private university’s registrar S Ponnusamy released a suspension order against Lora.

“Since Ms Lora… has involved in unethical activities she is placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending enquiry,” the statement read. Her teaching profile was removed from SRM’s website.

Before the omission, the website said that she is currently pursuing her doctoral research in Irish Mythology. She was a recipient of the Best Teacher Award in 2016 and also received the Indira Gandhi Teaching Excellence Award in 2017 and has an experience of 11 years.

The university’s vice chancellor S Muthamizhchelvan did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu state secretary S G Suryah said, “We should also make sure Ms Lora isn’t appointed by any other institution. In case any institution appoints her, they should be hounded & shamed in public for their anti-India mindset.”

The assistant professor has not yet commented on the suspension order.