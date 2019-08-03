Unnao case: CBI questions Sengar, woman still critical

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:27 IST

LUCKNOW: In their battle against Uttar Pradesh legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Unnao rape survivor’s family has allegedly faced constant threats, forcing them to write to the authorities to seek help, some members have said.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India and others dated November 1, 2018, the 19-year-old survivor’s uncle has accused five sitting MLAs, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister, two judicial magistrates, some advocates and local media persons of influencing investigations in cases filed by the family against Sengar.

Hindustan Times has a copy of the letter, provided by the assistant of the rape survivor’s lawyer.

The uncle, currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in an attempt to murder case, has written in the letter: “Whenever I travel to my village in Unnao from Delhi (where he was living at the time) to appear before the CBI, Lucknow, which is investigating my case, false cases are lodged against me, based on complaints submitted on the directions of MLA Kuldeep Sengar.”

The CBI Lucknow unit started investigating four cases concerning the MLA, including the survivor’s rape and her father’s murder, in April 2018. At least six cases have been lodged against the survivor and her uncle at Makhi police station in Unnao since June 2017, after the family first raised their voice against Sengar.

“In this condition, the victim, any eyewitness or I can be charged under false cases and even be killed,” says the letter, a copy of which was sent to the CBI director and the Prime Minister’s Office along with a request to shift investigations from Lucknow to Delhi.

However, the letter, like many sent before it, failed to elicit any response from the authorities till recently.

Over the past year, after the survivor accused Sengar of rape leading to his arrest, her family has written several letters to the authorities. Most were pleas for protection against the four-time MLA, who was recently expelled from the BJP. There had been suggestions that his henchmen orchestrated the June 28 accident in Rae Bareli -- a truck rammed into the family’s car -- in which the survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed.

“No one helped us. The police turned down our requests to take action against the MLA’s henchmen who had been harassing and threatening us,” alleged the uncle. “They are well connected. We were left with no option but to pray. That too didn’t work. See, two more members of our family (the survivor’s aunts) lost their lives.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to transfer all cases related to the Unnao rape to Delhi and complete investigations into the accident in seven days.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 23:27 IST