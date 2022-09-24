‘Unstable coalition govts affected India’s image': PM raises Himachal poll pitch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday could not go to Mandi in Himachal Pradesh where he was expected to kickstart the BJP’s poll campaign ahead of the state elections. He had to cancel the visit due to bad weather even as the party had made mega preparations for the event. “I apologise that I could not be there due to bad weather. I am often excited about visiting my second home - Himachal Pradesh. Losing this opportunity makes me feel bad, but I will make up to you people in the coming days,” PM Modi said, addressing a virtual event.

The prime minister hailed the courage of youth of the state and acknowledged their role in the independence struggle, and demonstration of bravery in the Kargil War.

In an apparent attack on the Congress, which has ruled the state earlier, PM Modi said: “For many decades in our country, governments were formed in alliances, they were unstable. Not just within the country, but there doubts outside the country too. Nobody trusted India for anything."

"Eight years, back in 2014, alert voters formed a majority government. This happened in 2019 too. As a result, a stable government was formed. This led to a change in policy-making too, and laid a strong foundation for change. The world now trusts us more," he asserted.

Giving examples of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, "People in both the states voted out the philosophy of electing a new government every five years."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON