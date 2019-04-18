UP: 7-year-old abducted from wedding, raped

A drunk employee of a catering service crashed a wedding, whisked away a seven-year old girl on his motorcycle , raped her, and then left both her and his motorcycle and fled when he saw a police patrol approaching.

Accused Mohit Kumar Kashyap, 24, has been arrested. The girl, from Billaur in Kanpur had accompanied her parents to the wedding in Lucknow. The incident happened late on Wednesday in Sarojini Nagar.

“The girl was found abandoned in a ground near Sarojini Nagar tehsil, around two km from the wedding venue,” said police, which rescued the girl within an hour of kidnapping.

Hours later, police arrested Kashyap after tracing him through the number of the motorbike, which was registered in the name of the friend.

“There are injuries on the girl’s private parts. The medical examination also confirms injuries of assault by the accused,” said PK Singh, inspector, Sarojini Nagar police station.

According to her father, she was playing with her two cousins when she was kidnapped around 9 pm. “The accused forcibly took her along on his motorcycle and even tried to attack her two cousins when they shouted for help,” said her father. The screams went unheard. “By the time the two boys came running to alert us, the biker had fled with her,” said the father who immediately alerted police.

“The accused has been booked under IPC sections and POCSO Act related with kidnapping and rape of a minor. He was apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident,” said Rawat. Kashyap has confessed that he targeted the girl randomly after spotting her playing .

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 23:50 IST