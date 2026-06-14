Baghpat woman arrested for murdering husband with lover: 'Poisoned, pressed pillow against his face'

A 34-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Naurojpur Gurjar village of Baghpat district, with the accused attempting to pass off the death as a case of pesticide poisoning. The wife has been arrested while the man involved in crime is absconding, police said on Sunday. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend another accused and are continuing further investigation into the case. (File representative image) (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The victim, identified as Sachin Dagar, was allegedly killed on Friday night by his wife Rachna and her lover Sonu, a resident of nearby Ranchhad village. While Rachna has been arrested, Sonu remains absconding and is being searched for by police.

Wife told husband's family: He died due to pesticide poisoning According to Sachin's brother Naveen, the family received a phone call from Rachna at around 3:33 am on Saturday. She claimed that Sachin's health had deteriorated after he sprayed pesticides in the fields on Friday and that his condition had suddenly worsened during the night.

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Family members rushed Sachin to a private hospital in Baraut. Doctors there referred him to another medical facility, where he was eventually declared dead.

Suspicion grew after family spotted marks around victim's neck during funeral However, suspicion arose when family members noticed marks on Sachin's neck while preparing for his last rites. They subsequently reviewed footage from a CCTV camera installed at a neighboring house. The footage reportedly showed an unidentified man entering Sachin's residence at around 10 pm on Friday and leaving at approximately 3:28 am on Saturday.

The CCTV evidence prompted police to intensify their investigation.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that during initial questioning, Rachna repeatedly maintained that her husband's death was caused by exposure to pesticides. However, under sustained interrogation, she allegedly confessed to conspiring with her lover to murder Sachin.

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Wife, lover fed husband kheer mixed with poison According to police, Rachna revealed that Sonu had brought sedative tablets on Friday. She allegedly mixed the pills into kheer and served it to her husband. After Sachin fell asleep, she contacted Sonu and asked him to come to the house.

Investigators said Rachna deliberately left the door open to facilitate Sonu's entry. The two allegedly suffocated Sachin around midnight by pressing a pillow against his face and neck. After the murder, they reportedly remained inside the house together for nearly three and a half hours before Sonu left the premises.

Met lover on Instagram..was unhappy in marriage, says wife During questioning, Rachna told police that she had become acquainted with Sonu through Instagram. Their online conversations eventually led to regular phone contact and a relationship. She further alleged that she was unhappy in her marriage and that her husband frequently assaulted her.

Police said the post-mortem examination and CCTV footage corroborated key aspects of the investigation, leading to Rachna's arrest.

"The woman murdered her husband in connivance with her lover. The accused woman has been arrested, and efforts are underway to trace the lover. He will be arrested soon," SP Suraj Kumar Rai said.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend Sonu and are continuing further investigation into the case.