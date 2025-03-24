UP BJP worker arrested for killing his 3 children, shooting at wife on suspicion of affair

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Sunday for allegedly shooting at his wife, who he suspected of infidelity and killing his three children. A BJP worker was arrested in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for allegedly shooting at his wife, who he suspected of infidelity and killing his three children.(Representative image/Pexel)

The incident took place on Saturday in Sagatheda village, when the accused, Yogesh Rohilla, told the police that he had shot his family, according to the region's senior superintendent of police Rohit Sajwan, quoted by news agency PTI.

Also Read: BJP leader's murder: 3 men on bike, asked for water, then injected poison – shocking killing of Gulfam Singh Yadav

Police officials also said that Rohilla told the police that he was mentally distressed as he believed that his wife Neha had an extramarital affair and despite several attempts on his end would not end her relations with another person.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Rohilla, in a fit of rage over his reputation in society being affected by his wife's alleged infidelity, opened fire on his wife and his three children with a licensed revolver he owned.

Also Read: BJP leader’s murder: No confirmation of poison in autopsy, FIR lodged, say Sambhal police

Two of the man's children, 12-year-old Shraddha and five-year-old Devansh died at the scene. His wife and 7-year-old son Shivansh were rushed to a hospital, however the child died during treatment.

His wife was shifted to a medical college for treatment. After the post-mortem for the children was completed, the funeral rites for them was conducted on Sunday.

Also Read: Journalist’s Murder in Sitapur: Akhilesh blames BJP govt for law-and-order failure

The BJP worker was arrested and a licensed pistol, presumed to be used in the shooting, four shells, 10 live cartridges, a cartridge stuck in the barrel of the gun, and two mobile phones were retrieved from him.

Rohilla revealed during an interrogation by the police, that he worked as a property dealer. After his first wife died in 2012, he married Neha, who hailed from Kairana in Shamli district, in 2013.

The ASP told PTI that his wife Neha's brother, Rajneesh Kumar had registered a complaint and a case had been filed against Yogesh Rohilla under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What did BJP say

While the political party has not issued any statement after one of it's workers killed three of his children and shot his dead.

A BJP MLA from the Gangoh assembly constituency, Kirat Singh told PTI on Saturday, "I don't know what triggered the incident. It is painful."

The MLA also said that incident was inhumane and it was not a question of which political party the man supported, in response to being asked about Rohilla holding any party posts.