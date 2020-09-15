e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP BJP workers donate blood, plasma to mark ‘service week’ for PM’s birthday

UP BJP workers donate blood, plasma to mark ‘service week’ for PM’s birthday

The party’s state secretary Subhash Yaduvansh, who also is the chief of UP BJP youth wing, said the donation drive was aimed at ensuring that the poor and needy got blood and plasma.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The BJP service week theme is ‘70’ as part of which the party would hold 70 virtual rallies in each district and the party cadres would add 70 people in each district to the cause of serving the masses. (Photo HT)
The BJP service week theme is ‘70’ as part of which the party would hold 70 virtual rallies in each district and the party cadres would add 70 people in each district to the cause of serving the masses. (Photo HT)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders claimed its cadres in Uttar Pradesh, including Covid survivors, donated 6,000 units of blood and 63 units of plasma on Monday on the launch of ‘seva saptah’ (service week) that the party is holding to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The party’s state secretary Subhash Yaduvansh, who also is the chief of UP BJP youth wing, said the donation drive was aimed at ensuring that the poor and needy got blood and plasma.

“This was done through blood donation camps organised by the party across the state,” he added.

BJP co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey confirmed that 63 Covid survivors donated plasma. The party would hold camps on Tuesday to donate spectacles to the poor.

PM Modi would turn 70 on Thursday.

The BJP service week theme is ‘70’ as part of which the party would hold 70 virtual rallies in each district and the party cadres would add 70 people in each district to the cause of serving the masses.

BJP chief JP Nadda launched the service week from Chaprauli village in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
‘Failure of Chinese army at LAC will have consequences’: Report
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
15-year-old allegedly gang-raped in UP, case filed after clip is shared online
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Maharashtra creates new campaign to tackle Covid-19, roll-out today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In