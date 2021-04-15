No board exam till May 20 in Uttar Pradesh, announces UP Board after 17 officials test covid positive

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday postponed board examinations till May 20 and all schools in the state will remain closed till May 15. The new exam schedule will be decided in the first week of May after reviewing the pandemic situation of the state. The decision comes at a time when the Central Board of Secondary Education has cancelled class 10 and postponed class 12 exams, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the country. Uttar Pradesh, specifically, has emerged a hotspot of infections in last week.

However, the exams have not been cancelled.

The exams were scheduled to start from May 8. Class 10 exams were supposed to continue till May 25, while class 12 exams were scheduled till May 28. But a review meeting was held after many staff associated with the exam process tested positive. According to reports, at least 17 staff of the Board out of 19 who are directly engaged in exam work, have recently detected with the infection.

The decision brings temporary relief to about 56 lakh students in the state who are to appear in the class 10 and 12 exams. But this is also the second time the exams are being postponed. The exams, originally scheduled to be held in April, were earlier postponed for panchayat elections.

Colleges in Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till May 15. Earlier, all education institutions of the states were asked to remain closed till April 30. The government earlier decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8 without any examination.

The Covid-19 situation of Uttar Pradesh became precarious with Varanasi, Kanpur reporting a sharp spike in rthe number of cases amid shortage of beds and Remdesivir.

On Wednesday, the state reported 20,510 new Covid-19 infections in the state's highest-ever single day rise. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also tested positive.

A night curfew from 8pm till 7am has been imposed in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases, including Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.



