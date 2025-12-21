Search
UP: Boy shoots dead man accused of killing his uncle 18 years ago; locals protest daylight killing

Published on: Dec 21, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Imran, a 49-year-old milk trader who lived in Kachchi Sarai Basti, was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a district court for the murder in 2007.

A teenager allegedly shot dead a man accused of killing his uncle 18 years ago at the Olympic trisection here in Muradnagar area and later surrendered at the local police station, police said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the minor allegedly shot Imran dead on Saturday to avenge his uncle's murder.(Representational Image/pexel)

Imran, a 49-year-old milk trader who lived in Kachchi Sarai Basti, was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a district court for the murder in 2007. Later, he appealed in the high court and has been out on bail since 2017.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the minor allegedly shot Imran dead on Saturday to avenge his uncle's murder.

Imran was sitting at a friend's cycle shop in the Olympic trisection market when the teenager reached the spot and allegedly fired three rounds at him. The bullets hit Imran in the chest, causing him to collapse, police said.

Local traders rushed him to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.

Following the incident, angry shopkeepers shut down the market, alleging laxity in police security arrangements. "Residents and traders are terrified after the killing," said Danish Hazi who participated in the protest.

Apart from the minor, four persons -- Yasir, Sabir, Arfaz and Kaif -- have been booked in the case. Police are probing the role of the other accused and are also verifying the age of the main accused.

"Additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident," DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
