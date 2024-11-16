UP bypolls: Yogi Adityanath equates Samajwadi Party with Muslim League

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday equated the Samajwadi Party with the Muslim League, which had a key role in India's partition and the creation of Pakistan.



Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Adityanath said,"The Muslim League which laid the foundation of the partition of India in 1906 was established in Aligarh itself...Aligarh did not let them do so, but their intentions of dividing the society on a communal basis were successful...The same work that the Muslim League was doing at that time is now being done by the Samajwadi Party...their intentions should not be allowed to succeed."



ALSO READ: ‘Our heritage is Ram Mandir, SP’s legacy tied to Atiq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ansari,' says Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting ahead of the Khair Assembly constituency bypoll, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

"I want to ask Congress and the Samajwadi Party who always discriminated and looted the jobs meant to be provided to the youth. They used to loot poor people for their rights. Daughters and businessmen were not safe. It took 500 years to get Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Only BJP's double-engine government could do it," ANI quoted the chief minister as saying.



Reiterating his ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan which has already stoked controversy, the chief minister said,"Earlier we had to face insult in Ayodhya because we got divided. We had to face insults in Mathura and Kashi because we got divided. Batenge toh katenge, (we will get cut if we get divided) Ek rahenge, safe rahenge (We will remain safe if we stay united). I guarantee you all on development and security."



ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis on Ajit Pawar's reply to Yogi's ‘Batenge’ slogan; ‘Will take time’

‘SP has no relationship with development’: Yogi Adityanath

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Sahso under Phulpur assembly segment, alleged that SP has no relationship with development.

“The SP has no relationship with development. Its only principle is 'sabka sath', development of the Saifai family. It cannot think beyond this,” PTI quoted the chief minister as saying.

The bypolls to nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 20. Counting of votes will be held on November 23.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)