Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Friday passed a resolution condemning the recent Delhi bomb blast, calling the attack “cowardly” and extending condolences to the families of those killed or injured. UP Cabinet condemns Delhi blast, clears pension reform; tenancy regulations simplified

The Cabinet also approved 20 proposals pertaining to pension, tenancy regulation, and extension of the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, among others.

At the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Cabinet approved a major reform in the old-age pension system. Under the new arrangement, eligible senior citizens will no longer need to apply separately for pensions.

Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun said beneficiaries will be automatically identified through the family ID under the 'Ek Parivar, Ek Pahchan' system, and pensions will be sanctioned once the beneficiary gives consent.

He said the system would digitally track individuals nearing the age of 60 and initiate consent procedures through SMS, WhatsApp, or phone calls.

Where digital consent is not received, officials or local assistants will contact beneficiaries in person. Pension approval will be completed within 15 days of consent, and payments will be credited directly to an Aadhaar-linked bank account, he said.

The Cabinet further cleared amendments to extend the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1962, to the entire state, including rural areas.

Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said the revised framework will ensure broader labour protection without placing extra burdens on smaller establishments.

Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna said at a press briefing here that two additional resolutions were also passed at the meeting. “The first was to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team on their first-ever World Cup win. The Cabinet also congratulated cricket star Deepti Sharma from Uttar Pradesh on her success,” he said.

“The other was to condemn the dastardly recent Delhi bomb blast and express our deepest sympathies to the affected families,” he added.

Among other decisions, the government approved the promotion of 156 private secretaries of the Allahabad High Court to Grade-1, a press statement said.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to simplify tenancy regulations by allowing stamp duty and registration fee concessions for rental agreements of up to 10 years. The move is aimed at encouraging written and registered rental contracts and reducing disputes arising from informal arrangements.

Accordingly, the stamp duty on rental agreements worth ₹2 lakh for one year has been reduced to ₹500, the statement added.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of 5.07 hectares of Fisheries Department land in Baghpat district to the Medical Education Department — excluding a disputed 0.53 hectare — for setting up a medical college under the public-private partnership model.

At the meeting, the UP Lekhpal Service Rules were amended to allow 2 per cent of chainmen to be promoted to the post of lekhpal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.