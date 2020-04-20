UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:13 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away on Monday.

He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted on March 15.

CM Yogi Adityanath's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences: State Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi (in file pic - Additional Chief Secretary Home) pic.twitter.com/vG6hUqDBch — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2020

He was suffering from kidney and liver problems.