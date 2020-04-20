e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s father Anand Singh Bisht passes away

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, passed away on Monday.

He was being treated at AIIMS, Delhi, where he was admitted on March 15.

 

He was suffering from kidney and liver problems.

tags
top news
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: Gujarat reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 67
LIVE: Gujarat reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 67
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news