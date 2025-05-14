Yogi Adityanath says ‘terrorism will swallow Pakistan’, hails Operation Sindoor

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted Pakistan over its support for terrorism, warning that the neighbouring country will one day be swallowed by it. Yogi Adityanath warned that those who disturb India's security "will be put in a situation where no one will be able to attend their funeral".(PTI)

Speaking at the 'Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow, CM Yogi said that those who disturb the security of India "will be put in a situation where no one will be able to attend their funeral".

"One day terrorism will swallow Pakistan also. Pakistan has become completely hollow. Operation Sindoor was a reply to Pakistan's misdeeds. Those who point a finger at India and disturb the security will be put in a situation where no one will be able to attend their funeral," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also called Pakistan a "failed" nation, stating that Islamabad's army officials did a “shameful act” by attending the funeral of terrorists.

"The world has seen this shameful act of Pakistan, where its army officials and top leaders attended the funeral of terrorists. These things show that Pakistan is a failed nation. In the last 70-75 years, Pakistan has sown the seeds of terrorism only," Yogi said.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' campaign is being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party across the nation from May 13 to 23 to mark the success of the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor.

Additionally, Yogi also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Punjab's Adam air base to uplift the spirit of the soldiers.

At the Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, UP's deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP state chief Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh and other cabinet ministers were also present.

Deputy CM Pathak thanked PM Modi for the Tiranga Yatra campaign and said, "We thank the central leadership and PM Modi for conducting this Tiranga Yatra to express gratitude for the courage and sacrifice of our Armed forces. The army has given a befitting reply to Pakistan whenever it has made efforts to disrupt our peace and harmony through terrorism. I am thankful to the army for their efforts to destroy the hotspots of terrorism."

On May 7, Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’. The operation led to the death of more than 100 terrorists who were associated with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the operation, Pakistan retaliated with heavy artillery shelling across the Line of Control and International Border.

On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to immediately cease all military operations against each other.