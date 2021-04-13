UP CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after officials test positive for Covid-19
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday he has isolated himself after some officers in his office tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
"Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have isolated myself as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
