IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after officials test positive for Covid-19
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in South 24 Parganas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in South 24 Parganas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI)
india news

UP CM Yogi Adityanath self-isolates after officials test positive for Covid-19

"Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have isolated myself as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday he has isolated himself after some officers in his office tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Some officers in my office have been infected with Corona. These officers have been in contact with me, so I have isolated myself as a precaution and am starting all the work virtually," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanth
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP