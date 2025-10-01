UP cop saves two from car stuck in neck-deep water in Mathura, heroics filmed | Watch

An Uttar Pradesh police officer in Mathura saved two people stuck in a car in a waterlogged underpass in the city amid heavy rain on Tuesday, attracting praise from the department. Scene just before UP cop saved two from the car in Mathura.(X/ UP police)

The UP police shared a video of traffic police officer Kuldeep Malik saving two people from a car stranded in neck-deep water in an underpass.

The department called it “unwavering courage” and the “finest spirit".

“Water to the neck, but courage unwavering. Kuldeep Malik, Chief Constable (Traffic), @mathurapolice near the underpass of Mathura city, showed wisdom and courage to avoid a major accident and made a safe rescue. His courage and understanding symbolise the finest spirit of #UPPCares,” the UP police wrote while sharing the video on X.



According to a report by Amar Ujala, Officer Malik jumped to save the two stranded people and flipped the car doors open. The locals also helped him in the rescue operation.

Rain in Delhi NCR

Heavy rain lashed Delhi NCR area on Tuesday, triggering traffic snarls, flooding underpasses and leaving thousands of commuters stranded on key stretches in the national capital and nearby cities.

As of Tuesday, between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM, the city's primary weather station recorded 37.8 mm of rainfall, pushing October's rainfall past its long-term monthly average of 15.1 mm.

Cities like Noida, Gurugram, Meerut, Mathura and Ghaziabad also experienced rain.

"The final 24-hour figure, to be issued on Wednesday morning, is expected to place the city's rainfall well above the October average," the weather department said.

Delhi has already witnessed its wettest September and August in recent years. This August was the rainiest since 2010, when the city recorded 455.8 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi, upgrading it from yellow, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph. Under the IMD's colour-coded system, an orange warning places the city in "be prepared" mode.

The rains arrived less than a week after the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Delhi on September 24, a day earlier than its usual schedule. This marked the earliest withdrawal from the capital since 2002, when it retreated on September 20.

In 2024, the withdrawal took place on October 2.

In September, the city logged more than 150 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the monthly normal of 123.5 mm. Overall, Delhi has also surpassed its seasonal monsoon average of 774.4 mm, recording more than 900 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 30. The monsoon had reached the city in late June.