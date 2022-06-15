UP demolitions: Supreme Court lists Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's plea for tomorrow

The Supreme Court will on Thursday take up a plea moved by the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to not carry out any further demolition of properties belonging to those accused of violent protests in the state which erupted due to the anti-Prophet Mohammed remarks, made by two now-former office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is power at the Centre, as well as in the northern state.

The Islamic body approached top court on Monday, a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of one Javed Pump in the city's Atala area. Javed Pump is the alleged mastermind behind last Friday's violent clashes between protesters and police in the locality.

The move, however, was questioned by several retired judges and members of civil society, who said it was in contravention to the rule of law. Besides, it was also pointed out that the two-storey building was in the name of Javed Pump's wife, and, therefore, the demolition itself was illegal.

On Tuesday, three former Supreme Court judges, a former Delhi high court chief justice, two former high court judges, and six lawyers wrote a joint letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, urging him to take suo moto cognisance of the Yogi Adityanath-led government's clampdown against the riots accused.

A day before the Prayagraj demolitions, a similar drive was carried out in Kanpur, where the city's development authority (KDA), demolished the house of a relative of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, who, according to the Kanpur Police, masterminded the June 3 riots in the metropolis, also over the Prophet Mohammed issue.

Yogi Adityanath, in fact, is known by the moniker of ‘bulldozer baba’ because of his dispensation's ‘tough stance’ against 'anti-social elements.'

