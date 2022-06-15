UP demolitions: Supreme Court lists Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind's plea for tomorrow
The Supreme Court will on Thursday take up a plea moved by the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to not carry out any further demolition of properties belonging to those accused of violent protests in the state which erupted due to the anti-Prophet Mohammed remarks, made by two now-former office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is power at the Centre, as well as in the northern state.
Also Read | Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves Supreme Court over Uttar Pradesh demolitions
The Islamic body approached top court on Monday, a day after the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) demolished the house of one Javed Pump in the city's Atala area. Javed Pump is the alleged mastermind behind last Friday's violent clashes between protesters and police in the locality.
The move, however, was questioned by several retired judges and members of civil society, who said it was in contravention to the rule of law. Besides, it was also pointed out that the two-storey building was in the name of Javed Pump's wife, and, therefore, the demolition itself was illegal.
Also Read | HC refuses to entertain letter petition in demolition case
On Tuesday, three former Supreme Court judges, a former Delhi high court chief justice, two former high court judges, and six lawyers wrote a joint letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, urging him to take suo moto cognisance of the Yogi Adityanath-led government's clampdown against the riots accused.
Also Read | Former top court judges seek SC intervention on demolitions in Uttar Pradesh
A day before the Prayagraj demolitions, a similar drive was carried out in Kanpur, where the city's development authority (KDA), demolished the house of a relative of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, who, according to the Kanpur Police, masterminded the June 3 riots in the metropolis, also over the Prophet Mohammed issue.
Also Read | As bulldozers raze down ex-JNU student’s home, Owaisi has a question for UP govt
Yogi Adityanath, in fact, is known by the moniker of ‘bulldozer baba’ because of his dispensation's ‘tough stance’ against 'anti-social elements.'
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics