UP government offices to implement 'yoga breaks' to combat work stress

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it will implement mandatory yoga breaks across all government offices. UP government will be implementing a yoga break for all government office workers (Unsplash/Representational)

This decision from the UP government comes after a directive issued by the Ministry of AYUSH, which called on all government offices to take a short yoga break for employees.

As per PTI, the state government order has called for the implementation of the 'Y-Break' Yoga protocol. The Y-break' is a yoga session designed for office and desk workers.

The routine will last five to ten minutes and include light neck, back, and waist movements, deep breathing, and mindfulness exercises.

The aim of introducing these yoga breaks for employees is to reduce work-stress and ensure the healthier work environment.

"Its goal is to reduce mental fatigue, release physical stiffness, refresh the mind and restore focus and energy," reported news agency PTI.

UP goes all out for International Yoga Day

The state government has also prepared mass yoga demonstrations across the state on the occasion of International Yoga day on June 21.

Based on an official statement issued by the government, mass demonstrations will be held at locations such as the Gorakhdham Temple in Gorakhpur, Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Chakratirth in Naimisharanya (Sitapur), and Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi.

The UP government is also working towards setting up yoga parks across the state as part of its effort to promote daily practice.

The parks will include facilities such as trained yoga instructors, open gyms, resting spaces, clean drinking water, and adequate lighting.