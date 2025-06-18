Uttar Pradesh government to set up yoga parks across state to promote daily practice

In a bid to integrate yoga into daily life and promote regular community participation, the Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to set up yoga parks across the state. These parks will be developed in collaboration with local bodies, including municipalities and gram panchayats, said a government spokesperson on Tuesday. The parks will include facilities such as trained yoga instructors, open gyms, resting spaces, clean drinking water, and adequate lighting. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to the plan, three yoga parks will be established in districts with divisional headquarters, and two parks will be developed in all other districts. District magistrates have been directed to identify appropriate locations and submit proposals in coordination with the urban development department.

The parks will include facilities such as trained yoga instructors, open gyms, resting spaces, clean drinking water, and adequate lighting.

The state government is set to celebrate the upcoming 11th International Yoga Day (June 21) not just as a one-day event but as a week-long festival promoting social and environmental awareness. The campaign is centered around two key themes — youth participation and environmental sustainability — and is being driven by two innovative initiatives: ‘Yoga Unplugged’ and ‘Harit Yoga’, said the spokesperson.

Yoga Unplugged is a state-level initiative designed to actively engage youth in yoga through creative, competitive, and social media-driven formats. The campaign is being run across government AYUSH colleges, vocational training institutes, universities, and degree colleges — with the goal of connecting lakhs of students to the cause.

Besides, the Harit Yoga campaign reflects chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to environmental stewardship. It aims to blend the discipline of yoga with a message of nature conservation, spreading the idea that “true yoga is the harmony of self-discipline and environmental protection”.