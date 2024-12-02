Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh to launch online vehicle booking, ‘pink taxis’ for Mahakumbh 2025 from Dec 15

ByHT News Desk
Dec 02, 2024 08:12 PM IST

The e-vehicle system is also a move to align with the UP government's Green Mahakumbh initiative, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Ahead of the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to launch an online e-rickshaw and e-auto booking portal, with a focus on promoting a Green Mahakumbh.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held every 12 years, will take place from January 14, 2025 in Prayagraj.(HT File Photo)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office issued a statement and said the government's move was a bid to ensure smooth, safe and convenient travel for devotees attending the Mela, which takes place once in every 12 years.

The e-vehicles system, similar to the services of Ola and Uber, will be open for booking from December 15 and will function at a fixed charge at various key locations like railway stations, bus stands, airport and hotels, PTI reported.

While the e-vehicle is expected to ease local transportation, it is also a move that will align with the UP government's Green Mahakumbh initiative of promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

The initiative is also supported by private transport providers and aims to present "affordable, eco-friendly" options for devotees, the statement added.

Additionally, the taxi service will also include a "Pink Taxi" option, operated exclusively by women drivers.

Notably, the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela is expected to attract around 45 crore devotees to the state.

"Over 7,000 roadway buses and 550 shuttle buses will operate, while the railways will run 3,000 trains, including about 1,000 additional ones," the CMO's statement read.

Comfy E Mobility, a startup of Uttar Pradesh, is spearheading the e-vehicle initiative. It will provide an online booking platform for e-rickshaws and e-autos, which will driven by trained and verified drivers.

On top of this, the drivers will also be trained in Google Voice Assistance to bridge any gaps in the communication due to language.

Manu Gupta, the founder and Director of the startup, explained that the goal of the initiative is to provide a safe and environmental friendly app-based vehicle services for devotees, who will come for the Mela from across the nation and the world.

Meanwhile, the company's CEO, RK Chauhan, said that they are committed to "reducing air pollution and increasing employment opportunities by introducing eco-friendly electric vehicles as taxis."

"Hindus from across the globe, people from various communities will also attend the Mahakumbh in 2025. This initiative will not only enhance their experience but also carry the message of environmental conservation and cultural awareness," Chauhan added.

The initiative will kickstart with a fleet of 300 e-rickshaws, covering all of Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela region.

"All vehicles will be GPS-tracked and fully enclosed for added safety. The fare system will be transparent, calculated on a per-kilometer basis, offering relief from inflated charges by local rickshaw drivers. In case of any inconvenience, a dedicated call centre will be available for devotees to file complaints," the statement from CM Yogi's office read.

(with PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
