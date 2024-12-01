Mahakumbh 2025: Heritage walks, water sports, helicopter rides await visitors

Visitors to Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj can look forward to an enhanced experience with the addition of heritage walks, water sports, and helicopter rides. The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has partnered with the Ganga Jamuni Foundation to organise immersive heritage walks, spotlighting Prayagraj’s most iconic historical, spiritual, and cultural landmarks. Adventure enthusiasts can indulge in water sports, while aerial tours of the city (AP)

The walks will explore sites such as the Sangam, Allahabad Fort, Akshaya Vat, and Anand Bhavan, offering visitors a chance to connect with the city’s profound cultural and spiritual legacy. These curated experiences aim to provide a deeper understanding of Prayagraj’s rich history and its significant role in India’s cultural tapestry.

In addition to heritage walks, adventure enthusiasts can indulge in water sports, while aerial tours of the city via helicopter rides promise a breathtaking perspective of Sangam city.

Minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh highlighted the festival’s inclusivity and diverse offerings. “We aim to offer something for everyone at Mahakumbh 2025, whether it’s heritage walks, water sports, or helicopter rides,” said Singh. “This festival embodies India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). Visitors will have a chance to explore Prayagraj’s spiritual and historical grandeur, as well as its dynamic cultural offerings.”

During a ‘Mahakummbh prelude’ event in Delhi, on Friday, Singh invited international visitors to experience the magnificence of the mega-religious event. “The event will set new global standards for religious tourism while showcasing India’s cultural depth. Heritage walks are an important part of engaging visitors with Prayagraj’s legacy,” he said.

To ensure a smooth visitor experience, UPSTDC will provide logistical assistance, security, and crowd management. A dedicated kiosk at the Kumbh Mela will offer information and facilitate bookings for heritage walks, water sports, and helicopter rides.