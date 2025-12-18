UP govt warns against ‘misleading’ AQI apps as smog halts Ind vs SA match in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government has cautioned the public against relying on what it termed “misleading figures” from private air-quality applications circulating on social media. Ground staff members ahead of the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday(PTI)

This came after the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned on Wednesday due to poor visibility caused by a dense layer of smog that engulfed the Ekana Stadium in UP's capital Lucknow. The government claimed that Lucknow's air quality index (AQI) was at 174, indicating a moderate level of air quality.

News agency PTI quoted government officials as saying that confusion was being spread due to the use of hyper-local and non-standardised data by several private apps, many of which follow foreign benchmarks such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (US-EPA) norms.

Also read: WFH to vehicle entry ban: What are the Delhi government's anti-pollution curbs that took effect today?

India assesses air quality through the National Air Quality Index (NAQI), with defined parameters and thresholds.

What the officials said on AQI parameters

They said official monitoring stations in Lucknow, including Lalbagh, Talkatora and Aliganj, use certified and calibrated instruments, while many private agencies depend on satellite-based inputs or uncalibrated sensors, which are prone to higher margins of error.

Also read: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Cochin over 'tyre failure'

Officials said the AQI data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is based on a scientific assessment of the 24-hour average, providing a realistic and comprehensive picture of the city's air quality.

In contrast, several private apps display momentary and highly localised spikes caused by dust, traffic congestion or limited activities at specific locations, which do not reflect the overall situation of the city.

Experts said differences in monitoring technology and standards often make the data shown on private apps misleading.

Also read: ‘Psychological torture, filthy water’: Imran Khan's sons' big claim on his jail conditions in Pakistan

While the CPCB model is designed according to Indian geographical, climatic and environmental conditions, many private platforms rely on foreign models that are not fully suited to Indian conditions, the statement said.

India-South Africa T20I called off

The fourth T20I on Wednesday was called off after fog caused pure chaos in Lucknow. The toss was initially scheduled for 6:30pm, but was delayed due to the fog and the umpires called for multiple inspections, and the final one was in 9:25pm. After the final inspection, the umpires decided to call off the match. The decision baffled fans, and even BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla rushed to the pitch during the fourth inspection and was seen discussing with the umpires. The BCCI also faced criticism for scheduling the match in Lucknow, due to its poor AQI.

Fans left fuming

Fans were left fuming as the cricket match in Lucknow was called off on account of poor visibility. For some, the disappointment ran deeper than a wasted evening. One fan said he had sold agricultural produce to afford the experience. “(Gehu bech ke liya match dekhke ke liye) I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back,” he said.

Others questioned the logic of scheduling night matches in northern India during December, when fog regularly disrupts transport and sporting events.

“It would have been better if the match had been scheduled earlier in the day. Tickets and reimbursement are irrelevant. We wanted to see the match, see our Indian Cricket Team,” another supporter said.

While the BCCI’s policy allows for refunds when a match is abandoned without play, many supporters said compensation could not replace the lost opportunity to watch India in action, particularly for those who had invested time, money and effort to be at the ground.

With inputs from agencies