UP: Hookah bar owner among 3 held for allegedly raping minor girl in Gorakhpur

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by the owner of a hookah bar and two others in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur after being held captive at his establishment on New Year's Eve, PTI quoted the police as saying. Police arrested the three suspects and sent them to jail on Tuesday evening

The police arrested three suspects and sent them to jail on Tuesday. The girl had gone to a hookah bar near Geeta Vatika on the evening of December 31.

When the girl did not return till late at night, her mother asked her friends about her whereabouts but they could not tell her anything. Later, she filed a kidnapping report at Ramgarhtal police station, the PTI report quoted police officials.

The police started an investigation based on the complaint. The girl returned home on January 2, and told police she was taken to a hookah bar where the owner Aniruddh Ojha and his two accomplices allegedly raped her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said based on the girl's statement and medical report, charges of gang rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added in the FIR lodged by the victim's mother.

Ojha and the other accused -- Nikhil Gaur and Aditya Maurya -- were produced in a court and sent to jail, police said.

On Friday, police raided the hookah bar and found several young men and women under the influence of drugs, they added.

Gurugram: 2 youths held for allegedly raping 14-year-old girl

The Gurugram Police have nabbed two youths for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at a guest house under the pretext of a birthday celebration, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the rape survivor reportedly left her home without informing her parents. She left with her friend Anshu to celebrate Avinash's birthday at a guest house, police said.

The main accused, Avinash raped the girl after Anshu left the venue, police said.

The survivor, studying in Class 8, returned home on Monday morning and informed her family who then approached the police.

Both the accused, aged around 20 years, were arrested on Wednesday. Avinash is a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Gurugram while Anshu lives in Shivji Park, a senior police officer told PTI.