 UP man, addicted to online gaming, kills mother to claim life insurance | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / UP man, addicted to online gaming, kills mother to claim life insurance

UP man, addicted to online gaming, kills mother to claim life insurance

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 12:30 PM IST

The accused, identified as Himanshu, allegedly killed his mother to secure a ₹50 lakh insurance benefit, then disposing of her body near the Yamuna river bank.

The Fatehpur Police in Uttar Pradesh has said that a man, addicted to online gaming, murdered his mother in a bid to claim her life insurance payout and settle his massive debts. The incident unfolded with the accused, identified as Himanshu, allegedly killing his mother to secure a 50 lakh insurance benefit, then disposing of her body near the Yamuna river bank.

According to police reports, Himanshu was deeply immersed in gaming on the popular platform Zupee. (Representation)
According to police reports, Himanshu was deeply immersed in gaming on the popular platform Zupee. (Representation)

According to police, Himanshu was deeply immersed in gaming on the popular platform Zupee. His addiction drove him to borrow money repeatedly to continue playing, resulting in a debt of nearly 4 lakh, police said. Faced with mounting creditors, he devised a plan to repay his debts.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Additional SP of Fatehpur said Himanshu purportedly stole his paternal aunt's jewellery and utilised the proceeds to purchase life insurance policies valued at 50 lakh each for his parents. Subsequently, when his father was absent, he allegedly choked his mother, Prabha, to death. Afterwards, he concealed the body in a jute bag and transported it via tractor to the Yamuna river bank for disposal.

When Roshan Singh, Himanshu's father, returned from the Chitrakoot temple, he discovered that his wife and son were not at home. After inquiring with neighbours and visiting his brother's residence in the vicinity, he learned that no one knew Prabha's whereabouts. A neighbour mentioned seeing Himanshu on a tractor near the river, prompting Roshan to alert the police.

Subsequently, Prabha's body was recovered from the vicinity of the Yamuna river, and Himanshu was soon arrested. During interrogation, Himanshu divulged the startling scheme he devised to murder his mother, intending to alleviate his debt burden.

NDTV quoted senior police officer Vijay Shankar Mishra as saying, “The son was on the run after murdering his mother. We caught him and unearthed the sinister crime.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On