UP: Man arrested for murder of mother-daughter over property issue

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 06:55 PM IST

Kamlesh Kumar, a criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000, was arrested for the murder of a mother-daughter duo in the Kaptanganj area

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a wanted criminal from Maharashtra in connection with the murder of a woman and her daughter over a property dispute.

The man was arrested on Friday in the Badnera area of Maharashtra's Amravati district.(HT_PRINT)
Kamlesh Kumar, a criminal carrying a reward of 50,000, was arrested for the murder of a mother-daughter duo in the Kaptanganj area of Basti district, a statement issued by the STF on Saturday said.

He was arrested on Friday in the Badnera area of Maharashtra's Amravati district.

During interrogation, Kumar told the cops that, due to a dispute over family property, he, along with his family members Karunakar, Rajesh, Shanti, Silpa, Kaushalchandra and Ranjana, had killed a woman named Godavari and her daughter Saumya and had burnt their bodies to destroy the evidence.

Kumar also told the cops that the remaining four accused in this incident have been sent to jail. He himself had been hiding in Maharashtra to evade arrest.

The STF said that the arrested accused was produced in court, and his transit remand was obtained.

On December 5, 2023, Godavari Devi (60) and her daughter Saumya (22) were strangled to death in Saintha village under the Kaptanganj police station area over a property dispute, and their bodies were later burnt, the STF said in the statement.

