UP: Man arrested for vandalising ‘Mahabharata-era’ Shivling at temple in Unnao

A ‘Shivling’ at Unnao's Billeshwar Mahadev temple was allegedly vandalised on Wednesday, triggering outrage among the locals. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh said the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed due to his wife's prolonged illness

According to a PTI report, the police arrested a man named Awadhesh Kurmi, who was reportedly suffering from depression in connection with the incident. Officials said that the incident occurred at the temple located in the Purwa Kotwali area on the Purwa-Maurawan road, three kilometers from the tehsil headquarters.

According to the locals, the ‘Shivling’ dates back to the Mahabharata era. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Akhilesh Singh said the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed due to his wife's prolonged illness. He admitted to vandalising the ‘Shivling’ out of frustration.

He also confessed to damaging another Shivling nearby, the senior police official added.

Ajay Trivedi from the Hindu Jagran Manch said,"The desecration of the Shivling has deeply hurt the sentiments of the devotees."

ALSO READ: Experts see temple-mosque disputes ahead of 2027 UP polls as effort to polarise voters

It is believed that Lord Krishna and Arjuna rested here during their journey from Hastinapur, and the former consecrated the Shivling after offering prayers, locals said.

Arjuna is said to have struck the ground with an arrow to create a water source for the ritual, which remains part of the temple complex to this day, they added.

The Billeshwar Mahadev temple holds a special place among the devotees, who believe that bathing in its sacred pond cleanses sins.

ALSO READ: Sambhal mosque row: Local court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

‘Temples' found in UP’s Firozabad

In another development, authorities in Firozabad on Wednesday began excavation at two sites after the purported discovery of "ancient" temples there, PTI reported.

The digging was being carried out under police supervision, following appeals from Hindu right bodies.

One of the two sites, located near Mohammadi Masjid in the Kashmiri Gate area under Rasulpur Police Station, was discovered two days ago, police said.

Police reached out to local Muslim representatives after they were approached for action at the site by the Hindu right bodies.

Rasulpur Station Officer Anuj Kumar Singh said, "Following appeals from Hindu organisations, both communities were consulted, and work began peacefully."

Bajrang Dal district chief Mohan Bajrangi, present at the site, said the structure appeared to be a Shiv temple.

"Details about the idols and artifacts will emerge after the excavation is completed," he said.

(With PTI inputs)