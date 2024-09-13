UP: Man beaten to death for sexual assaulting girl in moving train

A 34-year-old man, who worked as a railway contract labourer, was beaten to death by passengers on a moving Humsafar Express train between Lucknow and Kanpur after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl, police said on Friday. The man has been identified as Bihar's Prashant Kumar. The GRP took him to KPM Hospital where he was declared dead.(Representational image)

After the incident, the victim's family caught him on Tuesday night.

Kumar had boarded the Humsafar Express from Siwan, Bihar, along with the victim's family, the police said. He had offered his berth to the 11-year-old girl. He sexually assaulted her when her mother was away.

The girl told about the incident to her family and other passengers. Enraged, they thrashed him badly. He was taken into the custody of GRP at Kanpur Central Station.

Soon, his health deteriorated. The GRP took him to KPM Hospital where he was declared dead.

The victim's mother had filed an FIR against Kumar under section 74 (criminal force to any woman intending to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

An FIR has been registered with GRP Lucknow.

After a post-mortem was conducted by a panel of three doctors, his body was handed over to the family.

The incident took place amid national outrage over the rape and murder of a doctor inside Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sanjay Roy was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the doctor inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. The doctor, a PG medical student, had gone to the room to rest amid her 36-hour-long shift.

The man was seen on CCTV entering the room at 4.03 am on August 9.

The woman was found in the room hours later.

Roy's Bluetooth headphones were also found at the crime scene.

With inputs from PTI