UP man carries 1.5-foot-long snake in jacket pocket to hospital after being bitten, video goes viral
The man, identified as Deepak, 39, reportedly sustained the bite on Monday and visited the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection.
An unusual scene unfolded at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, when a an e-rickshaw driver walked inside, carrying a 1.5-foot-long snake in his jacket pocket, claiming that it had bitten him.
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.
The man, identified as Deepak, 39, sustained the bite on Monday and visited the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection, news agency PTI reported.
In the video, Deepak can be seen taking out the snake from his jacket when questioned about the incident, before putting it back in his pocket.
He told hospital staff that he had arrived around 30 minutes earlier and criticised the facility, alleging that it lacked proper resources.
Hospital and police response
Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal told PTI, “The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger.”
Police were later called to the scene and rescued the snake. The CMS added that the reptile is believed to have belonged to Deepak.
