Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    UP man carries 1.5-foot-long snake in jacket pocket to hospital after being bitten, video goes viral

    The man, identified as Deepak, 39, reportedly sustained the bite on Monday and visited the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection. 

    Published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:28 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    An unusual scene unfolded at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, when a an e-rickshaw driver walked inside, carrying a 1.5-foot-long snake in his jacket pocket, claiming that it had bitten him.

    In the video, Deepak can be seen removing the snake from his jacket. (X@T_Investor_)
    In the video, Deepak can be seen removing the snake from his jacket. (X@T_Investor_)

    A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

    The man, identified as Deepak, 39, sustained the bite on Monday and visited the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection, news agency PTI reported.

    Also read| Gurugram water supply disrupted for third day after GMDA pipeline damage

    In the video, Deepak can be seen taking out the snake from his jacket when questioned about the incident, before putting it back in his pocket.

    He told hospital staff that he had arrived around 30 minutes earlier and criticised the facility, alleging that it lacked proper resources.

    Hospital and police response

    Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal told PTI, “The patient was told to leave the reptile outside as it was putting the lives of other patients in danger.”

    Police were later called to the scene and rescued the snake. The CMS added that the reptile is believed to have belonged to Deepak.

    In a separate news, panic gripped Sector 51 in Noida after residents spotted a snake slithering inside the casing of a decorative ceiling light in a house.

    The incident, captured in a video that went viral on social media, began when the family suspected a wiring fault but instead saw the reptile moving in the glow of the bulb. Forest department officials confirmed that the reptile had not yet been recovered, leaving the neighbourhood on edge, locals said.

    recommendedIcon
    Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/UP Man Carries 1.5-foot-long Snake In Jacket Pocket To Hospital After Being Bitten, Video Goes Viral
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes