UP man carries 1.5-foot-long snake in jacket pocket to hospital after being bitten, video goes viral

An unusual scene unfolded at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, when a an e-rickshaw driver walked inside, carrying a 1.5-foot-long snake in his jacket pocket, claiming that it had bitten him. In the video, Deepak can be seen removing the snake from his jacket. (X@T_Investor_)

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

The man, identified as Deepak, 39, sustained the bite on Monday and visited the hospital seeking an anti-venom injection, news agency PTI reported.

