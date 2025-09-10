Panic in Noida Sector 51 as snake found inside ceiling light

Panic gripped Sector 51 in Noida after residents spotted a venomous snake slithering inside the casing of a decorative ceiling light in a house, officials and residents said on Tuesday. Forest department officials confirmed that the reptile had not yet been recovered, leaving the neighbourhood on edge, locals said. (HT Photo)

The incident, captured in a video that went viral on social media, began when the family suspected a wiring fault but instead saw the reptile moving in the glow of the bulb. Forest department officials confirmed that the reptile had not yet been recovered, leaving the neighbourhood on edge, locals said.

“It is believed that the snake entered the house through the ceiling panel and made its way into the light fixture,” an official said. The family rushed outside and alerted neighbours, sparking alarm across the locality.

Residents said snakes often emerge from drains and bushes during the monsoon season, but its presence inside a ceiling light was unprecedented. “We immediately informed the forest department after seeing it. The nearby vacant plots are being used for dumping waste by villagers in surrounding areas, which is why such problems keep occurring. A team did visit, but they said the reptile could not be traced. We are living in fear and waiting to see how it will finally be rescued,” said Chaman Mavi, the resident in whose house the snake was spotted.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 51 said that vacant plots in the sector allow wild animals to stray into residential areas. “We have raised this issue with the authority officials multiple times,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, RWA Sector 51.

Experts said snakes seek dry, secure spaces during rains and may enter homes through ceilings, bathrooms, kitchens, or storerooms. They advised clearing vegetation, sealing cracks in walls and ceilings, and calling snake rescue teams instead of handling such incidents independently.

Forest department officials said a rescue team was dispatched to the Sector 51 residence but could not spot the reptile. “We will conduct another attempt on Wednesday, and the false ceiling may have to be removed to catch the reptile,” said divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, PK Srivastava.