Sunday, May 25, 2025
UP man held for sexually exploiting 20-yr-old woman on pretext of marriage

PTI |
May 25, 2025 07:17 PM IST

The woman claimed that the man recorded videos of the acts and later refused to marry her, threatening to kill her and make the videos public if she insisted.

A man was arrested in Ballia on Sunday for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a woman under the false pretense of marriage and threatening to leak her objectionable videos, police said.

The 20-year-old woman from a village in the Bairia area lodged a complaint on Saturday(Unsplash/Representative)
A 20-year-old woman from a village in the Bairia area lodged a complaint on Saturday, alleging that a man named Abhishek Gupta had sexually exploited her after promising to marry.

She claimed that Gupta recorded videos of the acts and later refused to marry her, threatening to kill her and make the videos public if she insisted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bairia, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, said that an FIR has been registered against Gupta under sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351-3 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was arrested near the gate of Suraimanpur Railway Station and sent to jail, police said.

Sunday, May 25, 2025
