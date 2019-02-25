UP minister OP Rajbhar calls himself a descendant of Hanuman, goes soft on BJP

Suheldev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP) national president and UP cabinet minister Omprakash Rajbhar, who has been lashing out at the state government on various issues, appeared to take a political U-turn of sorts on Sunday when he said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had joined hands because he, ‘a descendant of Lord Hanuman’, was with the BJP.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party of looting the other backward classes (OBCs) and Dalits during their respective regimes in Uttar Pradesh. He did not spare the Congress either.

He was speaking at Ati Pichara, Ati Dalit (Extreme OBCs and Extreme Dalit) Adhikar Rally organised by his party at Cutting Memorial Inter College ground in Varanasi.

Rajbhar said the SP and the BSP parties knew they could not win elections alone.

“Ever since this (pointing to himself) descendant of Lord Hanuman has supported the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP are quite upset. Both the parties know that they cannot win the election alone. Therefore, the SP-BSP formed an alliance,” he said.

He said he explained to BJP chief Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath that OBCs accounted for 38% of votes in some parliamentary seats and 36% in others.

This meant that the 36% OBC votes with 20% votes of other caste groups would fall in the NDA’s kitty and those who joined hands for looting the people would drown in the Ganga.

He said he would visit Delhi on February 26 to hold a meeting with Shah on subdividing 27% OBC reservation in three categories—OBC, most Backward and extreme backward.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 09:25 IST