UP MLA breaks down in Assembly, threatens self-immolation if stolen money not found

A Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA broke down in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday and threatened self-immolation if the money stolen from him a month ago was not recovered within a fortnight.

Kalpanath Paswan, who is a legislator from Mehangar, Azamgarh, said that he had withdrawn Rs 10 lakh on January 7 from a bank to construct his house but the money was stolen and the police was not lodging an FIR.

Talking to Speaker Hridaynath Dixit, Paswan said: “I met all the district police officials but to no avail. When this happens to a legislator just think what must be happening to the common man?”

Other legislators rushed to his seat and consoled him while demanding immediate action.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:53 IST