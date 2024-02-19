 ‘UP moved from red tape to red carpet’: PM Modi's jibe at opposition | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / ‘UP moved from red tape to red carpet’: PM Modi's jibe at opposition

‘UP moved from red tape to red carpet’: PM Modi's jibe at opposition

ByHT News Desk
Feb 19, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the opposition, saying Uttar Pradesh has moved from culture of red tape to laying red carpet in seven years of BJP's 'double-engine' govt.

7-8 years back, we could not even think of such an environment around jobs and investment opportunities in UP. There were crimes and riots everywhere. No one would have believed that we would make UP 'viksit' (developed)," the prime minister said at the fourth ground breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: PM Modi lays Kalki Dham Temple foundation in UP's Sambhal, lauds expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod

"It has been 7 years since a double-engine government was formed in UP. In the last 7 years, the 'red tape culture' in the state has been ended and a 'red carpet culture' has been brought here. In the last 7 years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded," Modi said.

“In the last 7 years, an environment of business, development and trust has been formed in UP. The double-engine government has shown that if there is a true intention for change, nobody can stop it,” the PM added.

In a veiled jibe at Congress, the prime minister said,"When I speak about 'Viksit Bharat', new thinking and new direction is needed for it. Had we followed the kind of thinking that prevailed in the country for decades after independence, this would not have been possible".

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addresses during the UP Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
