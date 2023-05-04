Home / India News / UP municipal election LIVE Updates: 37 districts to vote in 1st phase
Live

UP municipal election LIVE Updates: 37 districts to vote in 1st phase

india news
Updated on May 04, 2023 05:56 AM IST

UP urban local body polls 2023 (Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika, Nagar Panchayat): The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

UP municipal election phase 1: Stage set for first phase of urban local bodies’ polls.
UP municipal election phase 1: Stage set for first phase of urban local bodies’ polls.(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk
The polling to elect urban body chiefs in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held in the first phase on Thursday. Voting will be held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations.

According to official figures, in the UP urban body elections, 2 crore 40 lakh voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    UP civic polls 2023: How to download voter slip for urban local bodies elections

    Voters who are eligible to cast their vote can check their names in the voters' list and can download the voter slip from State Election Commission's website. Read more

  • May 04, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Voters gear up for civic polls in Lucknow

    Lucknowites are geared up for municipal corporation elections to be held on May 4. To encourage the voters to exercise their franchise, the district election office, district administration, civil representatives and youth have come forward and create awareness among all. The city is witnessing several voting rallies. To grasp the undercurrent, we spoke to a few first-time voters, election ambassadors and more. 

    Read full report here 

