U.P. patient’s family accuses hospital staff of molestation

LUCKNOW: The family of a 40-year-old woman, who was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here black fungus symptoms earlier this month, has alleged she was tortured and molested by the medical staff at the hospital. The woman died on Saturday.

The hospital has, however, denied the charges.

A complaint letter written by the husband of the deceased said the woman was kept on the fourth floor of the hospital building in Lucknow and the family was denied entry there.When they “somehow” met the woman, she told her family that she was slapped and she also showed cigarette burn marks, the husband said. “My wife told me that medical staff slapped her and also molested her inside the ward,” the husband wrote in the police complaint.

Amethi district magistrate Arun Kumar said an inquiry committee has been constituted comprising the Gauriganj deputy collector, the deputy superintendent of police and the ACMO, to probe the allegations, and action will be taken after the committee hands in a report.

“The woman was admitted on June 7 and was discharged on the request of the family. She was admitted to the Covid ward with black fungus (mucormycosis) in semi-consciousness (state) and was under CCTV vigilance along with other patients. The family requested for her discharge and took her away on June 12,” said Dr Srikesh Singh, spokesperson for RMLIMS. The patient died on June 12 night, according to a PTI report.

“The family has not filed any complaint with us. I don’t know why after two days of discharge, they filed a (police) complaint. But we are ready for any probe,” Singh added.

Amethi SP, Dinesh Singh said a medical examination was conducted on the woman on Saturday but refused to elaborate further

Medical superintendent of Amethi Joint District Hospital, Gauriganj, Dr P K Upadhyay said the woman was being shifted to a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday night as she had developed black fungus, but she died on the way, according to the PTI report.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)