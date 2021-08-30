UP Police book Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh for ‘violation of Covid norms’ at Tiranga Yatra

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Singh, were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Act for taking out Tiranga Yatra in Agra on Sunday evening. The AAP leaders are blamed for allegedly leading the Yatra with more than 500 participants while not complying with Covid-19 norms even as the permission was granted for only 50 participants.

The case was registered at Loha Mandi police station in Agra on Monday morning under sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Act for exceeding the limit of participants permitted to attend the ‘Tiranga Yatra’. Police said while only 50 people were permitted to participate in the Yatra, but the number went above 500.

“Permission granted by the district administration of Agra was for 50 participants but the 17 named and 400 to 500 unidentified participated, not complying with Covid-19 norms, which require wearing of mask and social distancing. The rally moved while the participants raised slogans. There were found in violation of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure implemented in the district,” said the police.

The case was registered against 17 named AAP leaders and workers, including Sisodia, Singh, party’s Agra district chief Bane Singh Pehalwan, and Kapil Vajpayee,incharge of Agra North assembly seat. About 400 to 500 unidentified people have also been booked, police said.

“Agra police has been acting under pressure from ruling party BJP, they first denied permission for the Yatra, then allowed it with change in route and has now registered case against the AAP leaders,” Vajpayee said.

The Tiranga Yatra was undertaken from GIC ground to Shaheed Smarak in Agra on Sunday evening with a sizeable turnout of AAP workers. The route of the Yatra was changed as the Agra administration refused to allow AAP leaders to move from GIC ground to Bijlighar.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Singh at a press conference had said that the party would undertake Tiranga Yatra in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state. Uttar Pradesh goes to polls early next year. Tiranga Yatra will be taken out in Noida on September 1 and Ayodhya on September 14.