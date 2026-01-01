Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Police froze ₹325.25 crore siphoned off in financial cybercrime cases in 2025, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total money lost by the victims, police data showed. UP Police froze ₹325 crore in cyberfraud cases in 2025

Providing cumulative figures, police said that between 2017 and mid-December 2025, 87,850 cybercrime cases were registered across the state. Of these, investigations were completed in 75,272 cases, leading to action against 53,639 accused.

During this period, ₹382.25 crore of the total amount cheated through cyberfrauds was recovered, the data showed.

According to the data, ₹325.25 crore siphoned off in financial cybercrime cases in 2025 was frozen through the banking system, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the total money lost by the victims, after cases were reported to the police.

The funds were frozen after prompt complaints were registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting portal and the 1930 helpline, with the recovery rate rising from 11 per cent in 2024 to 24 per cent last year.

While police did not share details, officials said the frozen funds reflected improved response time and coordination in tackling financial cyberfrauds.

Citing the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2023, DGP Rajeev Krishna on Thursday told reporters that Uttar Pradesh recorded a conviction rate of 87.8 per cent in cybercrime cases, nearly double the national average, which, he said, reflected the quality of investigation in the state.

Acording to police, cybercrime cases increased in the post-Covid period as mobile phones, computers and e-commerce became integral to daily life, which the fraudsters exploited.

To strengthen enforcement, the state expanded its cyber policing infrastructure, increasing the number of cyber police stations from 18 to 75 across Uttar Pradesh.

The cyber helpdesks have also been strengthened in every police station, and nearly 18,000 police personnel have been trained in cybercrime investigation and response, police said.

In 2025 alone, police blocked more than 77,000 mobile numbers and disabled 17,692 mobile handsets by blocking their IMEI numbers as part of a coordinated action against cyber criminals.

Police said public awareness remains a key component of their strategy, and urged citizens to avoid falling prey to cyberfraud and report any incident on the 1930 helpline number immediately.

