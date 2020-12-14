e-paper
UP Police on alert over farmers’ protest

The police headquarters issued directives to all district police chiefs to make necessary arrangements to avert any law and of order problem

india Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Lucknow, Hindustan Times
A policeman at Chajjarsi toll plaza, where farmers are camped in protest against three new farm laws, in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
A policeman at Chajjarsi toll plaza, where farmers are camped in protest against three new farm laws, in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.(Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
         

The state Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded an alert over yet another protest called by farmers’ unions on Monday, said police officials.

The police headquarters issued directives to all district police chiefs to make necessary arrangements to avert any law and of order problem.

Commissioner of police (Lucknow) DK Thakur held a late night meeting with police officers to issue directives regarding arrangements to ensure peace during the farmers’ protests.

A senior police official said the protests on Monday could be more widespread after farmers failed to leave their mark on two previous occasions on Saturday and December 8 (Bharat Bandh call).

The Bharat Bandh, called by various farmer unions against three central agricultural laws, drew a mixed response in UP on Tuesday even as about 1,300 people were detained by police to avert law and trouble.

Markets and offices remained largely open while Samajwadi Party, Congress, RLD and Left parties’ workers and some other unions held protests in several districts and even held up a train in Prayagraj.

