Atiq Ahmad killing: SIT recreates crime scene, quizzes police

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Apr 21, 2023 02:05 AM IST

The committee, along with a forensic science laboratory team, visited the area outside Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital.

A special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police formed to probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf last week recreated the crime scene in Prayagraj on Thursday.

The SIT team recreates the crime scene in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)

The committee, along with a forensic science laboratory team, visited the area outside Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, where Atiq and Ashraf were gunned down in full public view when they were brought for a medical check-up on April 15, and spent 30 minutes at the site to understand the sequence of events.

“The policemen who were escorting Ahmad and Ashraf during the shootout were also called to the spot, a police officer said,” seeking anonymity.

At the site, the panel members first inspected the scene and spoke to police constable Man Singh who had sustained a bullet injury on his hand in the firing. Station house officer of Dhumanganj police station, Rajesh Maurya, was also quizzed, the officer said.

The gangster and his brother were in the custody of Dhumanganj police when the killings took place.

The panel questioned the policemen in detail over the sequence of events, right from the killings till the surrender of the assailants.

“They also spoke to doctors and the hospital staff who were on duty at the time of the incident,” the officer said, seeking anonymity.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

area atiq ahmad brother bullet injury crime scene custody doctors duty firing forensic science laboratory man singh panel police constable police officer prayagraj probe special investigation team surrender uttar pradesh police + 17 more
