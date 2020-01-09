e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
UP rape complainant commits suicide

UP rape complainant commits suicide

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her house in a village in Barabanki district. The family of the woman alleged that she took this extreme step under pressure from two influential persons, against whom they had lodged a rape case four months ago, police said.

On Tuesday morning, the deceased’s mother spotted her body hanging from the ceiling of her room and informed the police. The police said woman was married and living separately due to some family issue.

According to police, the deceased’s mother had filed a rape case four months ago against two person of neighbouring Semrava village. She had alleged Shivpaltan and Shivkumar of Semrava village raped her daughter. But, police did not lodge a case again the duo as they were influential people.

Police said, later the woman and her daughter reached the court and it ordered to lodge a case under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC against both. However, the police said that the case was closed as the rape charges against them could not be proved by the complainant.

Meanwhile, a written statement of the deceased’s father submitted to the police after her death, also stated that he did not have suspicion on anyone and it was a suicide case, said superintendent of police (SP) Akash Tomar.

“Earlier, the Shivpaltan and Shivkumar had lodged a case of fraud against the deceased woman and her mother. There are no evidences so far to prove the mother’s allegations. Still, the investigation in the case is on, and if we come across anything as alleged, action will be taken,” said the SP.

