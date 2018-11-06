UP’s Faizabad district to be known as Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district will be known as Ayodhya after the temple town that is home to the Ram temple, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to loud cheers from the crowd gathered to hear his big speech on the eve of Diwali.

Adityanath, who had promised “good news,” to devotees of Lord Ram, also announced a medical college named after King Dashrath, Ram’s father, and an airport to be called Raja Ram.

“I assure you that no injustice will be done to Ayodhya,” said the saffron-robed Chief Minister, who is also head priest at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

Sharing stage with Yogi Adityanath at the ceremony in Ayodhya was South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, who earlier laid the foundation stone for the Korean queen Heo Hwang-ok memorial park.

Grand Diwali celebrations are planned on the dazzling riverfront of the Saryu at Ram Ki Paidi and illuminated streets and heritage buildings will also be the part of the event. The old temples facing the ghats of the Saryu River have been bathed in colourful lights and lakhs of earthen lamps are being set up on the steps of the ghats.

For now, a 30-feet statue of Lord Ram along with Lord Hanuman have been installed at the historic banks of the Saryu river, while an iconic ceremonial gateway has been erected near the site of the main function.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 17:51 IST