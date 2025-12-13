UP shocker: Drunk ex-lover assaults woman, abuses her, shoots her for refusing relationship

A man barged into his ex-lover’s house in Lucknow in the early hours of Thursday, assaulted her and then opened fire. The incident took place around 2 am. (Representational)

The 21-year-old woman, who lived with her sister in a rented hours, was injured in the incident, police said. The incident took place around 2 am.

The accused has been identified as Akash Kashyap. The man became aggressive when the woman refused to restart their relationship. The woman distanced herself after discovering Kashyap’s alleged involvement in criminal activities, India Today reported.

The woman met Kashyap about a year ago at an orchestra event, as per the woman’s family. Later, they both came into close contact with each other and entered into a relationship.

As per a family member, he often came to their residence in an intoxicated condition and verbally abused them.

Kashyap allegedly arrived outside the house along with four to five other people on Thursday night. He damaged a CCTV camera that was installed outside the woman’s house before entering the premises. As per the woman’s elder sister, Kashyap, who was drunk, assaulted the woman, hurled abuses and damaged household items.

When the family objected, he allegedly pulled out a country-made firearm and fired two shots.

The woman was hit by one bullet in the shoulder and another in the hand.

The elder sister further alleged that after shooting the woman, Kashyap attempted to fire at her seven-year-old daughter. The child managed to escape.

The accused then allegedly locked the injured woman inside a room from the outside and fled the spot in a Scorpio vehicle parked nearby.

An FIR has been registered against Akash Kashyap and further investigation in the case is underway.